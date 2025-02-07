Will ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ be able to reignite the franchise?

The official trailer release of the fourth Jurassic World movie and the seventh movie of the Jurassic Park franchise has reached over 15 million views on YouTube within 24 hours. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, releasing on July 2. Director Gareth Edwards, in this movie, explores a whole new element of the entire Jurassic series, as characters embark on an expedition to remote equatorial regions, with the intention of extracting the DNA of prehistoric creatures, for a medical breakthrough.
The thrilling trailer reveals the characters of Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennet, Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis and Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid. They will be co-starring alongside outstanding artists including Rupert Friend, Ed Skein, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, Philippine Velge, David Iacono, Bechir Sylvain and child artist Audrina Miranda. The movie is the sequel of the latest Jurassic film, Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World Dominion which was released in 2022. The trailer is the reason behind intense adrenaline rush among the fans, with a familiar series of dino-horror.
With an entirely new perception of Jurassic World, where humans track the species, the exceptional cast, and Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley as producers, this might as well be the groundbreaking movie that reignites the franchise.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)