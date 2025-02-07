Will ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ be able to reignite the franchise?

The official trailer release of the fourth Jurassic World movie and the seventh movie of the Jurassic Park franchise has reached over 15 million views on YouTube within 24 hours. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, releasing on July 2. Director Gareth Edwards, in this movie, explores a whole new element of the entire Jurassic series, as characters embark on an expedition to remote equatorial regions, with the intention of extracting the DNA of prehistoric creatures, for a medical breakthrough.