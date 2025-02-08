Swastika Mukherjee and Paoli Dam reunite after a decade for Arjunn Dutta’s ‘Bibi Payra’

It is a compelling story revolving around two unempowered women who withstand unfortunate circumstances and steer the situations to their advantage. The story delves into the amusing roller coaster of events that the two women go through causing chaos and confusion with a conclusion that is yet to be revealed.

The movie not only marks Swastika’s reunion with Paoli, but also her hattrick of collaboration with Arjunn. Swastika shared, “This is my third collaboration with Arjunn post-Guldasta and Shrimati and I couldn't have asked for a better role to complete our hattrick together. Working with such talented actors alongside is just an added bonus. At this juncture of my career, I am privileged to attempt and portray such characters, I yearn to do and have never done before. This is a never seen/attempted edge-of-the-seat comedy which is bound to make the audience sit up and think.”