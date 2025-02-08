Swastika Mukherjee and Paoli Dam reunite after a decade for Arjunn Dutta’s ‘Bibi Payra’

Director Arjunn Dutta and the makers recently announced the movie Bibi Payra. With an outstanding cast including Swastika Mukherjee, Paoli Dam, Anirban Chakrabarti, Anindya Sengupta, Subrat Dutta, Ankita Majhi, Bhabani Mukherjee and Loknath Dey, Bibi Payra aims to captivate the audience with its authentic storytelling and excellence.
Talking about the project, Arjunn said, “This film is special in ways more than one. It marks my departure from urban storytelling to a suburban set up, it also marks the reunion of Swastika and Paoli after more than a decade and my first attempt at an edge-of-the-seat, gripping comedy of errors.”
It is a compelling story revolving around two unempowered women who withstand unfortunate circumstances and steer the situations to their advantage. The story delves into the amusing roller coaster of events that the two women go through causing chaos and confusion with a conclusion that is yet to be revealed.
The movie not only marks Swastika’s reunion with Paoli, but also her hattrick of collaboration with Arjunn. Swastika shared, “This is my third collaboration with Arjunn post-Guldasta and Shrimati and I couldn't have asked for a better role to complete our hattrick together. Working with such talented actors alongside is just an added bonus. At this juncture of my career, I am privileged to attempt and portray such characters, I yearn to do and have never done before. This is a never seen/attempted edge-of-the-seat comedy which is bound to make the audience sit up and think.”
Bibi Payra is set to be a must-watch for viewers, to experience a comprehensive film of emotional depth accompanied by laughter and poignancy.
Paoli spoke about the script, stating, “When I heard the script for the first time, I knew I was going to do it. Roles like these are not written every day. And I was more than happy to collaborate with Arjunn for a project this special. Kudos to our producer Mr. Nandy for backing such a female driven subject.”
(Written by Addrita Sinha)