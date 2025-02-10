Academy considers AI rules for 2026 Oscars as AI-driven films face scrutiny: Reports

The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in filmmaking has sparked controversy, particularly concerning Oscar-nominated films The Brutalist and Emilia Perez. This debate has prompted the Academy to consider mandatory disclosure of AI usage in future Oscar submissions.

According to a media organisation, the Academy is exploring how AI is used across different filmmaking branches. While an optional AI disclosure form currently exists, mandatory disclosure is being considered for the 2026 Oscars rules, expected to be finalised in April. The Academy’s SciTech Council is developing recommended language for these rules.

The Brutalist faced backlash after its use of AI in post-production was revealed. Director Brady Corbet clarified that AI's role was limited, emphasising the actors' extensive work with a Hungarian dialect coach and the hand-drawn nature of the film's building sketches.

He later explained in an interview that Respeecher, an AI tool, was used to refine the Hungarian dialogue spoken by Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones, not to replace their performances, but to ensure accuracy in specific vowels and letters. He stressed the manual work involved by the sound team and Respeecher.

In Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard, AI was reportedly used to clone actors' voices. A report also stated that other Oscar contenders, like A Complete Unknown and Dune: Part 2, have utilised AI to varying degrees. The use of AI in these films, particularly The Brutalist and Emilia Perez which lead the nomination race, has raised questions about fairness and could impact their Oscar chances.