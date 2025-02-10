Srabanti, Om, Koushani, and Bonny starrer Bengali movie ‘Hangama dot com’ to be released this Eid

Srabanti Chatterjee, Om Sahani, Koushani Mukherjee and Bonny Sengupta are back to enthrall the audience in their new romantic comedy – Hangama dot com which is expected to release this Eid. The makers recently made the announcement of the movie through a poster which indicates that the audiences should start gearing up for a dose of laughter.

Hangama dot com has been directed by Krishnendu Chatterjee while the background score and music has been perfected by Savvy and Amit Mitra. The extended star-cast also includes veterans like Rajatava Dutta, Kharaj Mukherjee, Biswanath Basu and Tulika Basu further strengthening its comical premise.