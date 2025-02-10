Srabanti, Om, Koushani, and Bonny starrer Bengali movie ‘Hangama dot com’ to be released this Eid

Srabanti Chatterjee, Om Sahani, Koushani Mukherjee and Bonny Sengupta are back to enthrall the audience in their new romantic comedy – Hangama dot com which is expected to release this Eid. The makers recently made the announcement of the movie through a poster which indicates that the audiences should start gearing up for a dose of laughter.
Hangama dot com has been directed by Krishnendu Chatterjee while the background score and music has been perfected by Savvy and Amit Mitra. The extended star-cast also includes veterans like Rajatava Dutta, Kharaj Mukherjee, Biswanath Basu and Tulika Basu further strengthening its comical premise.
The narrative follows the rivalry of two middle aged fathers who are trapped between their rivalry and the romance of their children. Both embark on a journey filled with hilarious quests and mishaps which only makes the storyline more interesting. Hangama dot com talks about understanding, relationships, connecting with loved ones and much more. Through love, laughter and joy it is anticipated to be a complete family entertainer.
On work front, Koushani was last seen in the blockbuster movie Bohurupi while Srabanti’s Debi Choudhurani is equally awaited.