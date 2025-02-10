DDLJ Turns 30! UK Railways Roll Out the Red Carpet for Bollywood Classic!

2025 marks not only the 200th anniversary of modern railways in Britain but also the 30th birthday of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), the movie that made Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol household names. And what better way to celebrate than with a grand UK-India cultural extravaganza?

As per a popular media source, Yash Raj Films (YRF) is teaming up with Britain's rail network for a unique collaboration that's sure to make your heart go 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' Remember that iconic scene at King's Cross Station where Raj and Simran first locked eyes? Well, the magic is coming full circle!

But that's not all, folks! YRF is bringing DDLJ to the stage with Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical, an English-language production directed by none other than Aditya Chopra, the mastermind behind the original film. The musical will premiere at the Manchester Opera House on May 29, 2025, and run until June 21, 2025, featuring 18 original English songs with music by the dynamic duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, and book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (of Mean Girls and Legally Blonde fame), as reported by the source.