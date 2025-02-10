Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Onir’s anthology ‘My Melbourne’ to have a theatrical release on March 14

My Melbourne, an anthology of four stories featuring the creative genius of Indian filmmakers Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, and Onir, is all set for its Indian theatrical release on March 14. The anthology has been widely praised across and is the first of its kind project bridging the cultural landscapes of the two countries.

The film has already garnered praise from audiences and critics alike during its world premiere in Australia at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August 2024 and its subsequent India premiere at the MAMI Film Festival 2024, the Kolkata International Film Festival 2024 and the recently concluded Guwahati Asian Film Festival 2025.

My Melbourne comprises four unique stories exploring deeply relevant themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability. The anthology features Nandini directed by Onir, Setara directed by Kabir Khan, Emma directed by Rima Das, and Jules directed by Arif Ali and creatively guided by Imtiaz Ali. The films are presented in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Dari, and Auslan, ensuring authenticity and representation of diverse voices.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Kabir said, “Stories have the power to connect people across borders, and My Melbourne does just that. My film Setara, based on Setara’s own life and journey, that she played on screen as well, delves into themes of resilience and identity, which are deeply personal yet universally relevant. Working on this project has been an enriching experience, and I can’t wait for Indian audiences to witness these stories on the big screen.”