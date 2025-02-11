Ali Fazal and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Rule Breakers’ to be released on March 7

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bill Guttentag, Rule Breakers tells the inspiring story of a woman who dares to educate young girls in a society where such efforts are seen as defiance. As their initiative gains global recognition, it also faces strong opposition, testing the resilience and unity of those involved. The film explores themes of courage, sacrifice, and the transformative power of education.

Speaking about the project, Ali expressed his enthusiasm, calling Rule Breakers “a powerful statement about courage, unity, and the impact of education.” He emphasised the significance of its Women’s Day week release, aligning with the global celebration of women’s strength.