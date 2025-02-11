Ali Fazal and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Rule Breakers’ to be released on March 7

Ali Fazal is set to return to Hollywood with Rule Breakers, a gripping drama slated for release in North America on March 7, just ahead of International Women’s Day. The first look of the film has been revealed, featuring Fazal as Samir Sinha, a tech professional from Los Angeles.
Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bill Guttentag, Rule Breakers tells the inspiring story of a woman who dares to educate young girls in a society where such efforts are seen as defiance. As their initiative gains global recognition, it also faces strong opposition, testing the resilience and unity of those involved. The film explores themes of courage, sacrifice, and the transformative power of education.
Speaking about the project, Ali expressed his enthusiasm, calling Rule Breakers “a powerful statement about courage, unity, and the impact of education.” He emphasised the significance of its Women’s Day week release, aligning with the global celebration of women’s strength.
Adding to its appeal, the film features Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a pivotal role. With its compelling narrative and socially relevant theme, Rule Breakers is expected to be a major highlight of Ali’s international career. Given its strong message and powerhouse performances, Rule Breakers is poised to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.