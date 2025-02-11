‘Baida’ teaser out, Sudhanshu Rai promises the film to be a dark dimensional thriller

The much-awaited teaser of storyteller Sudhanshu Rai’s first-of-its-kind sci-fi supernatural thriller Baida is finally out and has already taken the Internet by storm.

The teaser blends distinct elements like sci-fi and ancient Indian beliefs. The adrenaline-packed teaser begins with a shloka from the Bhagavad Gita – Nainaṃ chindanti śastrāṇi nainaṃ dahati pāvakaḥ, na chainaṃ kledayantyāpo na śoṣayati mārutaḥ, basically meaning that the soul is immortal.

Further into the 1-minute-42-second long teaser, the storyteller-actor who plays the lead protagonist in Baida, can be seen venturing into a "world of dark" and falling prey to the devil.

Directed by Puneet Sharma, Baida, a tale of illusion portrays the protagonist’s standoff with a sinister power, wherein he traverses through different places and dimensions in a relentless quest for survival. Deep in a forest before a bonfire sits a man playing a Sarangi and warning that the forest ahead is shrouded in a web of mysteries. It seems like the forest awakens in the dark.

With tall trees engulfed in fog, prisoners put in shackles by British sepoys and huts that transcends beyond normal, Baida looks to be a promising cinematic experience. Going by the teaser, the film is set to offer the Indian audience a completely out-of-the-box storyline with actors like Hiten Tejwani and Sourabh Raaj Jain portraying characters unlike any of their previous appearances. While the treatment seems intriguing, Sudhanshu has meticulously used his strength for what he is loved for – his voice in narrating the mentioned shloka.