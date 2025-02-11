‘Baida’ teaser out, Sudhanshu Rai promises the film to be a dark dimensional thriller

The much-awaited teaser of storyteller Sudhanshu Rai’s first-of-its-kind sci-fi supernatural thriller Baida is finally out and has already taken the Internet by storm.
The teaser blends distinct elements like sci-fi and ancient Indian beliefs. The adrenaline-packed teaser begins with a shloka from the Bhagavad Gita – Nainaṃ chindanti śastrāṇi nainaṃ dahati pāvakaḥ, na chainaṃ kledayantyāpo na śoṣayati mārutaḥ, basically meaning that the soul is immortal.
Further into the 1-minute-42-second long teaser, the storyteller-actor who plays the lead protagonist in Baida, can be seen venturing into a "world of dark" and falling prey to the devil.
Directed by Puneet Sharma, Baida, a tale of illusion portrays the protagonist’s standoff with a sinister power, wherein he traverses through different places and dimensions in a relentless quest for survival. Deep in a forest before a bonfire sits a man playing a Sarangi and warning that the forest ahead is shrouded in a web of mysteries. It seems like the forest awakens in the dark.
With tall trees engulfed in fog, prisoners put in shackles by British sepoys and huts that transcends beyond normal, Baida looks to be a promising cinematic experience. Going by the teaser, the film is set to offer the Indian audience a completely out-of-the-box storyline with actors like Hiten Tejwani and Sourabh Raaj Jain portraying characters unlike any of their previous appearances. While the treatment seems intriguing, Sudhanshu has meticulously used his strength for what he is loved for – his voice in narrating the mentioned shloka.
Baida also marks the on-screen debut of Sudhanshu’s creation Doctor Shekhawat, played by Tarun Khanna, which is immensely popular in modern contemporary fiction. Shortly after the teaser was unveiled on YouTube, netizens thronged the comment section with expressions like "The music got me hooked" and "Wow! Finally some Stranger Things & Dark on Indian screen", and also questions such as "Why is it giving me Tumbadd and Kantara vibes?". The much-anticipated, first-of-its-kind sci-fi supernatural thriller is coming to cinema halls on March 21.
Reacting to the excitement around the teaser, Puneet said, “Baida is an ensemble of an intriguing and engaging storyline, dotted with powerful characters that would leave an indelible mark on the cine-goers. The Indian film audience craves getting surprised on the big screen, and we assure that Baida will be the roller coaster they have been seeking for a long time. An entertainer that will wow audiences across all age groups, it’s the story of Baida they will take back from the theatres.”
The makers had earlier revealed that Baida is based on one of the existing most popular stories penned by Sudhanshu Rai. A major portion of the sci-fi supernatural thriller, set in India’s Hindi Heartland, was shot near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
Already winning praises for its catchy visuals and intriguing plot, Baida has been edited by Kantara-fame Pratheek Shetty, and its cast includes Sudhanshu, Shobhit Sujay, Manisha Rai, Hiten Tejwani, Tarun Khanna, Akhlaq Ahmad Azad and Sourabh Raaj Jain.