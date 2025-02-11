Shishir Sharma, Mona Ambegaonkar’s queer romantic drama ‘Kuch Sapney Apne’ to hit theatres on February 21

National Award-winning Director Sridhar Rangayan, well known for his groundbreaking cinema with special focus on the closeted Indian LGBTQIA++ community, is all geared up for his next release Kuch Sapney Apne. The film stars Shishir Sharma, Mona Ambegaonkar, Satvik Bhatia and Arpit Chaudhary as the leads, alongside Abhay Kulkarni, Veena Naaire, Yamini Singh and Yateen Karyekar among others, making up a power-packed cast which makes the movie a must-watch.

Rangayan said “It is a delight to work with such amazing actors who bring not just their craft to the project, but also lot of love, nurturing it like their own baby brings a level of authenticity that will resonate with audiences. Their dedication and passion shine through in the film and I’m confident that viewers will connect with the film’s emotional depth and realism.”