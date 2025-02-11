Jr NTR joins Vijay Deverakonda for VD12, records voiceover for teaser

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his much-awaited film VD12, and now, the excitement has reached new heights with Jr NTR joining the project. The RRR star has recorded a voiceover for the Telugu version of the film's teaser, which is set to drop on February 12.
Vijay shared a heartfelt note on X, expressing his gratitude to Jr NTR. He wrote, “Spent most of yesterday with him. Chatting about life, times, cinema. Laughing about the same. Sat through the dub of the teaser, him as excited as me seeing it come to life. Thank you @tarak9999 anna for a most wholesome day and for bringing your madness to our world #VD12. Title and teaser tomorrow!” Along with the post, Vijay shared a picture of the two stars together.
Before Jr. NTR's involvement, there were reports suggesting that Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor had recorded the voiceover for the Hindi version of the teaser, adding to the growing buzz surrounding the film.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, VD12 features music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Bhagyashri Borse, Keshav Deepak, Koushik Mahata, and Manikanta Varanasi in key roles.
In addition to his work on VD12, Jr. NTR is also set to play the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.