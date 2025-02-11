Jr NTR joins Vijay Deverakonda for VD12, records voiceover for teaser

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his much-awaited film VD12, and now, the excitement has reached new heights with Jr NTR joining the project. The RRR star has recorded a voiceover for the Telugu version of the film's teaser, which is set to drop on February 12.

Vijay shared a heartfelt note on X, expressing his gratitude to Jr NTR. He wrote, “Spent most of yesterday with him. Chatting about life, times, cinema. Laughing about the same. Sat through the dub of the teaser, him as excited as me seeing it come to life. Thank you @tarak9999 anna for a most wholesome day and for bringing your madness to our world #VD12. Title and teaser tomorrow!” Along with the post, Vijay shared a picture of the two stars together.