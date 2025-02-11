MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone unveils four emerging storytellers shaping the future of Indian cinema

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), the powerhouse behind the iconic MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, has just unveiled its much-anticipated MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone initiative, and the excitement is palpable! Building on the success of last year’s iPhone-shot masterpieces, this year’s selection is more diverse, bold, and creative than ever before, representing India's linguistic and cultural diversity like never before.

With Amrita Bagchi leading Hindi cinema, Rohin Raveendran Nair for Malayalam cinema, Chanakya Vyas for Marathi, and Shalini Vijayakumar for Tamil, the 2025 edition promises a vibrant showcase of regional talent. Each film will be shot using the cutting-edge iPhone 16 Pro Max, with editing done on MacBook Pro, blending state-of-the-art technology with raw, emerging creativity.

MAMI Festival director, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, emphasises the program’s role in sculpting the future of Indian cinema. “We’ve received an overwhelming response to our call for applications. The stories and ideas from young filmmakers across India have been nothing short of inspiring. This program is MAMI’s way of supporting emerging talent, and we hope to create a movement of young independent filmmakers who will lead the future of Indian cinema,” he says.

The participants are equally excited to be part of this prestigious initiative. Chanakya Vyas, mentored by the legendary Konkona Sen Sharma, is eager to bring his script to life, calling the opportunity “a dream come true.” Similarly, Amrita Bagchi, mentored by Vikramaditya Motwane, is thrilled to use the iPhone’s flexibility to tell a story with no limits. “This is a rare opportunity for filmmakers like me,” she says.

Rohin Raveendran Nair, with Lijo Jose Pellissery as his guide, calls the experience of shooting entirely on an iPhone “liberating,” while Shalini Vijayakumar, under the mentorship of Vetri Maaran, is excited to represent regional voices in regional languages, a truly rare privilege.

With this groundbreaking initiative, MAMI continues its mission to democratize filmmaking, amplify regional voices, and push creative boundaries — paving the way for a more diverse, inclusive future for Indian cinema. Stay tuned for the big premiere in April 2025!