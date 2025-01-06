Konkona Sen Sharma, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Vikramaditya Motwane & Vetri Maaran to mentor ‘MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone’

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), the force behind the renowned MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, has announced the second edition of the much-anticipated MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone initiative for 2025. This year, the program will empower four new filmmakers from across India with grants, the iPhone 16 Pro Max for shooting, and the MacBook Pro for editing.

Building on the success of its first edition, MAMI Select 2025 is focused on further democratising filmmaking by providing exceptional resources and mentorship to emerging filmmakers from diverse regions of India. By showcasing short films in Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, and Tamil, this initiative celebrates the richness of India’s regional cinema.

The four selected filmmakers will benefit from mentorship by an exceptional panel of industry veterans, including National Award-winning actress and director Konkona Sen Sharma, celebrated Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellissery, acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, and renowned Tamil director Vetri Maaran. These mentors will guide the filmmakers through each stage of the filmmaking process, ensuring that they push the boundaries of storytelling using the latest technology.

Each filmmaker will receive a comprehensive filmmaking package, including a grant, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and MacBook Pro, as well as invaluable guidance from the expert mentors. The resulting films will premiere at a special screening, followed by their release on the MAMI YouTube channel, ensuring wide access and engagement with global audiences.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, festival director of MAMI, says, “We’re excited to embark on another year of fostering independent cinema, offering fresh voices the chance to showcase their work. With our esteemed mentors, this initiative will provide filmmakers an incredible platform to thrive and share their unique stories.”

Vikramaditya Motwane expresses, “I’m thrilled to return as a mentor and am eager to witness the creative brilliance of the new filmmakers. Last year’s films were a revelation, and I can’t wait to see what this year brings.”

Konkona Sen Sharma adds, “It’s wonderful to collaborate with MAMI on an initiative that highlights and nurtures the talent of emerging filmmakers.”

Lijo Jose Pellissery shares, “This program is a fantastic way to support filmmakers from different regions of India. I’m honored to guide the Malayalam filmmaker and look forward to the creative journey ahead.”

Vetri Maaran concludes, “MAMI Select is a fantastic opportunity to bring forth fresh voices that will shape the future of Indian cinema. I’m excited to mentor the Tamil filmmaker and witness their growth through this initiative.”

The MAMI Select initiative is a testament to MAMI's dedication to championing the next generation of filmmakers, ensuring that their voices are heard, and their stories told through the lens of cutting-edge technology and expert guidance.