MAMI showcases 5 shorts filmed on iPhone; selected by Vishal Bharadwaj-led jury

“Our aim is to create an ecosystem that facilitates emerging filmmakers by creating opportunities that help them do new work and showcase it to a larger audience,” said Anupama Chopra, director of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Each filmmaker also used MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chip, allowing them to edit in even the most remote locations, said Apple.

Gudh (Nest) — Saurav’s debut film that was an official selection at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in 2016 — was inspired by his own childhood memories.

His new film, Crossing Borders, is no exception which tells the story of a woman who smuggles goods, like saris and umbrellas, across the Indo-Nepalese border to make ends meet.

Having used Apple products for a long time, Saurav said iPhone 15 Pro Max is made for filmmakers. “Shooting like this gives you a beautiful depth of field that you can control either in post or on the iPhone itself,” he explained.

For her short film, Archana found aural inspiration in the rhythmic hum of the windmills outside Jaisalmer. Titled Mirage, the film is based on a young boy who spends all his time on his iPhone, only to lose it — and himself — in the desert. “My films always start with music or sounds,” said the National Award winner. “The visuals come later.”