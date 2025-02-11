Yunus Khan calls ‘Loveyapa’ experience ‘a dream come true’

Actor Yunus Khan, currently seen portraying Jaggi in Loveyapa, has shared his heartfelt experience working on the film, calling it a “dream come true.” Describing the project as an enriching journey, Yunus expressed his gratitude to the entire team for making every moment on set feel like being part of a big, happy family.

“Working on this film has been a dream come true—it has genuinely been the most beautiful, fun, and heartwarming experience ever,” he shared.

“From our producers Srishty Behl ma’am, Madhu Mantena sir, Sheetal Talwar sir, and Bhavna Talwar ma’am at Phantom Studios, to director Advait Chandan sir, and the entire team—everyone was incredibly warm, welcoming, and supportive. Many cast members were working on their first film, and the entire crew gave it their all. It was an enriching experience thanks to the respect and care shown by the production team.”

Yunus also praised director Advait Chandan for creating a relaxed, friendly atmosphere on set, which allowed everyone to stay calm and focused—something that’s rare on most film sets.

As for his role as Jaggi, Yunus made it clear that he didn’t want to fall into the trap of portraying a typical friend character. “Even with limited screen time, I wanted to ensure Jaggi had individuality and charm—bringing an energy that would leave a lasting impression,” he explained. Jaggi, also known as Jughead, Chaddi, or Jaggi the Jaguar, serves as one of Gucci's (Junaid Khan) closest friends in the film. Their close-knit friendship adds humor and heart to the story, playing a crucial role in helping Gucci navigate the chaos of a fake MMS scandal.