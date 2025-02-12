Anthony Mackie wants Shah Rukh Khan as the next Avenger, says, ‘he’s the damn best’

Anthony Mackie, the star taking up the shield as the new Captain America in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, has revealed his pick for the next Avenger: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. During an interview, Anthony didn’t hesitate when asked which Bollywood actor he’d choose. “I think Shah Rukh Khan, he’s the damn best!” he said.

Shah Rukh’s connection to the Marvel universe isn't new. A song from his film Swades was featured in Deadpool 2, and in 2018, Marvel executive Stephen Wacker expressed his desire to cast Shah Rukh in any potential Indian Marvel content. “If we make Indian content, we have to put Shah Rukh Khan. He has to be in it,” Stephen had said.

Anthony also weighed in on a hypothetical showdown between his winged Captain America and Harrison Ford's Red Hulk against characters like Deadpool and Wolverine.

“I think I could definitely give Deadpool a run for his money! That would probably be an even fight. I’m pretty good with my wings against his swords! The red rim would just cut him to pieces, so I think that could work out. And well, you can’t really beat a Hulk—you can only try to tame a Hulk, so Wolverine, I don’t see that going well for him fighting the Red Hulk,” he stated.