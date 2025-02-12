Vijay Deverakonda expresses gratitude to Suriya, Jr NTR and Ranbir Kapoor for lending voices for ‘VD 12’ teasers

Vijay Deverakonda is overflowing with gratitude as he gears up for the big reveal of his upcoming film, tentatively titled #VD12. The actor recently shared a heartfelt message for Tamil superstar Suriya, who has lent his voice to the film’s title teaser (Tamil). Expressing his admiration, Vijay described Suriya as a phenomenal actor and a deeply kind individual.

Taking to social media, Vijay wrote, "@Suriya_offl anna, everybody knows my fondness for anna. I have admired him for many, many years now. The little I know him, I see the powerhouse of an actor he is, the softest, sweetest, wise man he is... I knew he wouldn’t say no to me, so before I asked him for his voice, I requested him to please say no to whatever I ask—yet he did not. Love you, Na."