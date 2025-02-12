Vijay Deverakonda expresses gratitude to Suriya, Jr NTR and Ranbir Kapoor for lending voices for ‘VD 12’ teasers

Vijay Deverakonda is overflowing with gratitude as he gears up for the big reveal of his upcoming film, tentatively titled #VD12. The actor recently shared a heartfelt message for Tamil superstar Suriya, who has lent his voice to the film’s title teaser (Tamil). Expressing his admiration, Vijay described Suriya as a phenomenal actor and a deeply kind individual.
Taking to social media, Vijay wrote, "@Suriya_offl anna, everybody knows my fondness for anna. I have admired him for many, many years now. The little I know him, I see the powerhouse of an actor he is, the softest, sweetest, wise man he is... I knew he wouldn’t say no to me, so before I asked him for his voice, I requested him to please say no to whatever I ask—yet he did not. Love you, Na."
The much-anticipated teaser for #VD12 will be unveiled on February 12 at 4:06 pm, and it comes with a unique touch—three major stars have contributed their voices across different languages. While Jr NTR has narrated the Telugu version, Suriya has lent his voice for Tamil, and Ranbir Kapoor has done the same for Hindi.
Vijay also penned an appreciation post for Ranbir Kapoor, revealing how effortlessly the Bollywood star agreed to be part of the project. “Ranbir... one of my favourite actors since I have had favourites—he said, ‘Of course, I am doing your teaser’ even before I completed my sentence asking him to do it,” he wrote.
Reflecting on his time with Jr NTR, he shared, “Spent most of yesterday with him, chatting about life, cinema, laughing. Thank you @tarak9999 anna for bringing your madness to our world.”
#VD12’s teaser drop has now become a star-studded event, with fans eagerly awaiting this exciting cinematic moment.