Swastika Mukherjee collaborates with Sayantan Ghosal for his next, ‘Ashani’

Actor Swastika Mukherjee and filmmaker Sayantan Ghosal reunite after Bijoya for a gritty, emotion-driven thriller. Acclaimed filmmaker Sayantan Ghosal, known for his mastery in crafting gripping thrillers for both the big screen and digital platforms, is set to push the boundaries of storytelling once again. His latest project, Ashani, promises to bring a fresh, emotionally charged narrative that delves into the lives of people rarely seen at the centre of cinema.

Currently in the final stages of production, the film is nearly complete, with just three days of shooting left, which will be wrapped later this month. The makers have set their sights on a theatrical release in the second half of this year.



A story rooted in survival and betrayal

Set in the underbelly of Kolkata, the film follows Purba (played by Swastika), a woman with a haunting past who has built a life from nothing, shielding her daughter from the darkness she once knew. But just when she dares to dream of a better future, a brutal conspiracy threatens everything she has fought for.



As land sharks and criminals target the slum she calls home, Purba finds herself at the forefront of an explosive battle between power and resistance. But hidden betrayals, deep conspiracies, and a past she thought she had escaped come back to haunt her, forcing her into a desperate fight for justice, survival, and redemption.



While the story remains tightly under wraps, the makers assure that this is a thriller with a difference—one that unravels its layers gradually, pulling audiences deeper into its world with every twist and turn. Unlike conventional thrillers that rely solely on suspense and action, this film is built on powerful human emotions, deep conflicts, and a sense of urgency that comes from real struggles.



A raw, unfiltered take on Kolkata

“This film marks a significant departure from my previous works,” says Ghosal, who has built a strong reputation in the thriller genre. “I have told many suspense-driven stories before, but never about people like these—their lives, their hardships, their aspirations. This film captures their world authentically, without sugar-coating or romanticising it. Kolkata, too, is seen through a new lens—raw, unapologetic, and full of unspoken truths. It’s a story of survival, resilience, and the invisible battles people fight every day. Though rooted in thriller elements, the film is ultimately driven by deep, raw emotions.”