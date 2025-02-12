Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ teases intense action, to be released on May 30

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming film, Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, is set to release on May 30, 2025. The announcement was made through a teaser, launched in three languages, offering a glimpse into the film’s intense and action-packed narrative.
Previously known as VD12, the film carries the tagline: "From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king." While the teaser keeps the storyline under wraps, it hints at themes of conflict, destiny, and redemption. One striking shot shows Vijay in what appears to be a prison, adding to the intrigue. The actor sports a rugged look with cropped hair, a beard, and a six-pack physique, reinforcing the film’s gritty tone.
Taking to social media, the actor shared the teaser with a cryptic message: “This is KINGDOM. Questions. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Destiny.”
The film is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. Produced under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas, Kingdom is presented by Srikara Studios.
The production team also includes renowned costume designer Neeraja Kona, with choreography handled by Vijay Binni. The action sequences are being designed by stunt choreographers Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, and Real Satish.
As the release date approaches, Kingdom has already sparked curiosity, with fans eagerly awaiting more details about its storyline and characters.