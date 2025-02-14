Amitabh Bachchan on old films making a grand comeback in theatres

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has weighed in on the resurgence of classic films in theatres, observing how Gen-Z audiences—who previously only experienced these films through digital platforms—are now flocking to cinemas for the big-screen spectacle.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh reflected on the generational divide, where younger audiences often urge him to "move with the times," embracing faster content consumption and short attention spans. Yet, despite this shift, he notes a contrasting trend—an overwhelming response to the re-release of old classics.

Between 2024 and 2025, several iconic films, including Karan Arjun, Raja Babu, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Sanam Teri Kasam, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Padmaavat, Laila Majnu, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, returned to theatres. To Amitabh’s delight, these movies attracted significant footfalls, proving that nostalgia still holds a powerful place in the entertainment landscape.

"The re-release of old-timer films is drawing an immense crowd. Most of this generation has only seen or heard of these films on the internet, mostly on their mobile screens," he observed.