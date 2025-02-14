‘It took me almost turning 30 till I even felt ready to show up to a date as my real self’: Karan Soni on finding love

There’s something about Karan Soni that makes him more likeable than your average Hollywood star. Good looks is just one factor, but the actor seems to win hearts with his natural sweet charm. Karan, who’s an alumnus of the University of Southern California is currently basking in the success of his latest film, A Nice Indian Boy, that is about hit theatres in the USA. The film, which has been the talk of the town in the film festival circuit — including the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival and South by Southwest (SXSW) and others — explores the intricacies of queer relationships and Indian marriages. Imagine the situation when both topics of discussion coincide in a single film! Based on a play written by Indian-American playwright Madhuri Shekhar, A Nice Indian Boy (ANIB) isn’t your typical rom-com; it’s a story that resonates with universal themes of family, acceptance and the pursuit of happiness, all wrapped in a distinctly Indian context.

However, it does so with a masaledar touch! Owing to its treatment somewhat similar to that of Bollywood rom-coms, A Nice Indian Boy has found a warm place in the hearts of many viewers, who have even taken to social media to express their appreciation. Known for his scene-stealing roles in blockbuster franchises like Deadpool and Spider-Man and popular shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Miracle Workers, Karan shines in this intriguing tale of two lovers finding their way to acceptance by their families. Jonathan Groff (known for his voice acting in the Frozen film series and his performance in Netflix’s Mindhunter and the Looking franchise), Zarna Garg (often considered America’s favourite Indian aunty who has excelled through her stand-up comedy specials like One in a Billion) and others accompany Karan in creating a story that is simple yet hilarious and emotionally engaging. This is directed by Roshan Sethi, which marks his second collaboration with Karan after 7 Days.

While we are yet to receive any updates regarding an India release, the film is already slated for a theatrical release in April in the US. However, given Valentine’s Day, what better topic to discuss than love and its various forms? In this special conversation, Karan opens up about the ANIB’s DDLJ-inspired roots, the cathartic language of family acceptance, his journey that brought him to this poignant and relatable role and lots more.