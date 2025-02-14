How Indian cinema absorbed global influences to create its unique style

Indian filmmaking has always been a melting pot of influences from around the world. Over the years, filmmakers in India have watched, learned from, and adapted techniques from global cinema, creating a unique style that feels both familiar and refreshingly different. This blend of influences is one of the reasons Indian movies have such a universal appeal.

Hollywood was one of the first big influences on Indian cinema. Back in the 1930s and 1940s, when Indian films were making the shift from silent movies to talkies, directors looked to Hollywood musicals for inspiration. The way Hollywood used music and dance to move the story forward caught their attention. This gave birth to the iconic song-and-dance routines that are now a staple of Bollywood films. Directors like Raj Kapoor took this style and made it their own, adding emotional depth and Indian cultural themes.

Another big influence came from Italian Neorealism. Directors like Satyajit Ray were deeply moved by films like Bicycle Thieves, which portrayed real-life struggles in a raw, authentic way. Ray brought this realism to Indian cinema with Pather Panchali, showing the simple, everyday lives of his characters without any melodrama. This was a big change from the over-the-top storytelling that was common in Bollywood at the time, and it inspired a whole movement of Indian filmmakers who wanted to tell more grounded, human stories.

Japanese cinema, especially the films of Akira Kurosawa, also left a mark. Kurosawa’s ability to create powerful visuals and deep, complex characters inspired Indian directors like Mani Ratnam. His movie Nayakan was heavily influenced by Kurosawa’s narrative style and The Godfather, bringing a layered storytelling approach to Indian gangster films.