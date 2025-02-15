Cinema

Berlin International Film Festival 2025 in Pictures: Glimpses from the event

With Tricia Tuttle at the helm, Berlinale 2025 promises an exciting lineup, including Blue Moon by Richard Linklater and Hot Milk starring Emma Mackey
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee ChalametMarkus Schreiber via AP
Updated on

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival opened with cinematic splendour as veteran actress Tilda Swinton was honoured with the prestigious Honorary Bear for her remarkable career. Presented by German filmmaker Edward Berger, the award set the stage for Tilda’s powerful speech, where she took aim at far-right governments.

Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet reflected on how portraying Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown reshaped his views on fame and activism. Speaking after the film’s premiere, he shared how Dylan’s music deepened his understanding of cult-like figures and the need for scepticism toward so-called “saviours.”

Tilda Swinton holds the honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement during the opening of the International Film Festival, Berlinale
Tilda Swinton holds the honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement during the opening of the International Film Festival, BerlinaleMarkus Schreiber via AP
Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'A Complete Unknown' at the International Film Festival, Berlinale
Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'A Complete Unknown' at the International Film Festival, BerlinaleMarkus Schreiber via AP
German climate activist Luisa Neubauer poses in protest for photographers upon arrival at the opening of the International Film Festival, Berlinale
German climate activist Luisa Neubauer poses in protest for photographers upon arrival at the opening of the International Film Festival, BerlinaleMarkus Schreiber via AP
Duzen Tekkal, Christian Berkel, Andrea Sawatzki, Ulrich Matthes and Tricia Tuttle, director of the Berlinale, poses for photographers with photos of the Israeli hostage David Cunio upon arrival at the opening of the International Film Festival, Berlinale
Duzen Tekkal, Christian Berkel, Andrea Sawatzki, Ulrich Matthes and Tricia Tuttle, director of the Berlinale, poses for photographers with photos of the Israeli hostage David Cunio upon arrival at the opening of the International Film Festival, BerlinaleAP
Actress Heike Makatsch poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening of the International Film Festival, Berlinale
Actress Heike Makatsch poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening of the International Film Festival, BerlinaleMarkus Schreiber via AP
Model Toni Garrn poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening of the International Film Festival, Berlinale
Model Toni Garrn poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening of the International Film Festival, BerlinaleMarkus Schreiber via AP
Nicolette Krebitz, right, and Tala Al-Deen pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Das Licht' at the International Film Festival, Berlinale
Nicolette Krebitz, right, and Tala Al-Deen pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Das Licht' at the International Film Festival, BerlinaleMarkus Schreiber via AP
Lars Eidinger poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Das Licht' at the International Film Festival, Berlinale
Lars Eidinger poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Das Licht' at the International Film Festival, BerlinaleMarkus Schreiber via AP

With Tricia Tuttle at the helm, Berlinale 2025 promises an exciting lineup, including Blue Moon by Richard Linklater and Hot Milk starring Emma Mackey. As the festival unfolds, the mix of star power, activism, and artistic excellence keeps Berlin in the global spotlight.

Timothee Chalamet
Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at New York Fashion Week
Tilda Swinton
75th Berlin International Film Festival

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com