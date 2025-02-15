Berlin International Film Festival 2025 in Pictures: Glimpses from the event

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival opened with cinematic splendour as veteran actress Tilda Swinton was honoured with the prestigious Honorary Bear for her remarkable career. Presented by German filmmaker Edward Berger, the award set the stage for Tilda’s powerful speech, where she took aim at far-right governments.

Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet reflected on how portraying Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown reshaped his views on fame and activism. Speaking after the film’s premiere, he shared how Dylan’s music deepened his understanding of cult-like figures and the need for scepticism toward so-called “saviours.”