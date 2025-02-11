Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at New York Fashion Week
Siriano transformed the Chelsea industrial space for his show — filling the room with red from red draped walls, red gift bags and a red carpet. Models strutted down a runway lined with rose beds and a striking red and black Toyota
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New YorkAP / Charles Sykes
Winnie Harlow walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New YorkAP / Charles Sykes
Coco Rocha, left, and Winnie Harlow walk the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New YorkAP / Charles Sykes
Christian Siriano walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New YorkAP / Charles Sykes
Models walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New YorkAP / Charles Sykes