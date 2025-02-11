Galleries

Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at New York Fashion Week

Siriano transformed the Chelsea industrial space for his show — filling the room with red from red draped walls, red gift bags and a red carpet. Models strutted down a runway lined with rose beds and a striking red and black Toyota
Winnie Harlow walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
Winnie Harlow walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
Coco Rocha, left, and Winnie Harlow walk the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
Christian Siriano walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
A model walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
Models walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
Winnie Harlow walks the runway during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at Chelsea Industrial during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York
