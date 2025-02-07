Christian Siriano’s NYFW 2025 show stuns with celebrities, glam and a charitable cause

Christian Siriano took inspiration from his love of cars, a passion he shares with his father, for his latest collection at New York Fashion Week. On Thursday, models strutted down a runway lined with rose beds and a striking red and black Toyota, as Siriano’s celebrity friends cheered him on.

While cars are often associated with masculinity, Siriano reinterpreted their sleek lines into feminine and glamorous silhouettes. “The curves of a car remind me of the curves of a corset,” Siriano explained.