Christian Siriano’s NYFW 2025 show stuns with celebrities, glam and a charitable cause

Christian Siriano took inspiration from his love of cars, a passion he shares with his father, for his latest collection at New York Fashion Week. On Thursday, models strutted down a runway lined with rose beds and a striking red and black Toyota, as Siriano’s celebrity friends cheered him on.
While cars are often associated with masculinity, Siriano reinterpreted their sleek lines into feminine and glamorous silhouettes. “The curves of a car remind me of the curves of a corset,” Siriano explained.
His collection played with this concept, incorporating elements of automotive design into fashion. Jersey fabrics mimicked oil slicks, embroidery resembled tire tracks, and bell bottoms featured leather-like patterns. He envisioned the connection between the appeal of a “sexy red car” and a “sexy red dress.”
In a striking blend of masculine and feminine aesthetics, model Coco Rocha wore a black tuxedo blazer mini dress, dramatically draped with red silk. Male models flaunted glossy cropped jackets and wide-leg pants, baring their abs as they walked the runway. Singer Adam Lambert arrived in a dark brown long-line blazer coat, adding to the star-studded atmosphere.
The front row was packed with celebrity supporters, including Katie Holmes, Julianne Hough, Whoopi Goldberg, and Tiffany Haddish, who praised Siriano’s ability to make everyone feel beautiful. Bravo star Bronwyn Newport declared it his best show yet, saying she wanted every look.
Known for embracing inclusivity and red carpet glamour, Siriano transformed the industrial venue with red drapes, a red carpet, and red gift bags.
Beyond fashion, Siriano used the event to raise funds for Los Angeles wildfire relief by selling paintings and donating ticket proceeds. “People even bought tickets just to support the cause,” he said.