Box office numbers don’t always define a film’s worth

Here are 10 films that failed commercially but could find their audience if re-released today
Moments from Jhund, Tamashaa, Manto & Parched
Moments from Jhund, Tamashaa, Manto & Parched

Some movies, despite their compelling stories and stellar performances, failed to make a mark commercially. But time often changes perspectives. Films like Tumbbad, Laila Majnu and Sanam Teri Kasam have done extremely done after their rereleases. Similarly, the following films deserve a second chance on the big screen and could thrive with today’s audience.

1. Lakshya (2004)

A screengrab from the film
A screengrab from the film

Farhan Akhtar’s coming-of-age war film, with Hrithik Roshan in top form, failed to draw crowds then but remains one of Bollywood’s finest explorations of ambition and purpose.

2. Water (2005)

A screengrab from the film
A screengrab from the film

Deepa Mehta’s haunting portrayal of widows in colonial India, with stellar performances by Seema Biswas and Lisa Ray, faced controversies but remains a deeply moving cinematic experience.

3. Guzaarish (2010)

A screengrab from the film
A screengrab from the film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s visually stunning yet melancholic tale of euthanasia, last of his experimental projects, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, was critically acclaimed but didn’t resonate with the masses then.

4. Udaan (2010)

A screengrab from the film
A screengrab from the film

Vikramaditya Motwane’s poignant coming-of-age story about a strained father-son relationship was a festival favourite, yet it didn’t find many takers at the box office.

5. Ugly (2014)

A screengrab from the film
A screengrab from the film

Anurag Kashyap’s dark thriller about human greed and fractured relationships stood out for its unsettling narrative and brilliant acting, but its unconventional storytelling kept it from mainstream success.

6. Parched (2015)

A screengrab from the film
A screengrab from the film

Leena Yadav’s story of four women battling societal norms in rural India, starring Radhika Apte and Surveen Chawla, was a festival success but had limited theatrical reach.

7. Tamasha (2015)

A screengrab from the film
A screengrab from the film

Imtiaz Ali’s introspective drama about self-discovery, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, was initially misunderstood but has since gained cult status for its deep themes and soulful music.

8. Manto (2018)

A screengrab from the film
A screengrab from the film

Nandita Das’s biopic of celebrated writer Saadat Hasan Manto, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was lauded for its raw portrayal of partition-era realities but struggled commercially.

9. Sonchiriya (2019)

A screengrab from the film
A screengrab from the film

Abhishek Chaubey’s gritty tale of bandits in Chambal, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee, was praised for its realistic portrayal and powerful performances but remained overlooked upon release.

10. Jhund (2022)

A screengrab from the film
A screengrab from the film

Amitabh Bachchan’s understated performance as a coach transforming slum kids into footballers made this Nagraj Manjule film an inspiring watch, but it was lost amid bigger releases.

Moments from Jhund, Tamashaa, Manto & Parched
French Film Festival to begin in Kolkata on February 22
Manto
water
Lakshya
Udaan
Tamasha
Jhund
Parched
Guzaarish
Ugly
Sonchiriya

Related Stories

No stories found.