Box office numbers don’t always define a film’s worth

Some movies, despite their compelling stories and stellar performances, failed to make a mark commercially. But time often changes perspectives. Films like Tumbbad, Laila Majnu and Sanam Teri Kasam have done extremely done after their rereleases. Similarly, the following films deserve a second chance on the big screen and could thrive with today’s audience.
Farhan Akhtar’s coming-of-age war film, with Hrithik Roshan in top form, failed to draw crowds then but remains one of Bollywood’s finest explorations of ambition and purpose.
Deepa Mehta’s haunting portrayal of widows in colonial India, with stellar performances by Seema Biswas and Lisa Ray, faced controversies but remains a deeply moving cinematic experience.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s visually stunning yet melancholic tale of euthanasia, last of his experimental projects, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, was critically acclaimed but didn’t resonate with the masses then.
Vikramaditya Motwane’s poignant coming-of-age story about a strained father-son relationship was a festival favourite, yet it didn’t find many takers at the box office.
Anurag Kashyap’s dark thriller about human greed and fractured relationships stood out for its unsettling narrative and brilliant acting, but its unconventional storytelling kept it from mainstream success.
Leena Yadav’s story of four women battling societal norms in rural India, starring Radhika Apte and Surveen Chawla, was a festival success but had limited theatrical reach.
Imtiaz Ali’s introspective drama about self-discovery, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, was initially misunderstood but has since gained cult status for its deep themes and soulful music.
Nandita Das’s biopic of celebrated writer Saadat Hasan Manto, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was lauded for its raw portrayal of partition-era realities but struggled commercially.
Abhishek Chaubey’s gritty tale of bandits in Chambal, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee, was praised for its realistic portrayal and powerful performances but remained overlooked upon release.
Amitabh Bachchan’s understated performance as a coach transforming slum kids into footballers made this Nagraj Manjule film an inspiring watch, but it was lost amid bigger releases.