French Film Festival to begin in Kolkata on February 22

Nicolas Fascino, Director of Alliance Française du Bengale and Director of the French Film Festival Kolkata says, “Kolkata is a city that breathes cinema—a place where stories come to life, where filmmakers find inspiration, and where audiences embrace the magic of the big screen. The Second Edition of the French Film Festival Kolkata is a celebration of this love for cinema, bringing together the finest of French and Indian storytelling. Here, in the heart of this vibrant city, we honor those who create films and those who cherish them."

The Festival will be presenting six curated sections including Animation Films, Classics, Contemporary Cinema, David Foenkinos Retrospective, Call of the Mountains which is a tribute to Bhutanese films, India at Cannes and other insightful screenings. Panel discussions on topics like the Importance of Women in Global Cinema, role of artificial intelligence and prospects of Indo-French collaboration will add more insights to the Festival. On February 28, a special short film night will also be curated for the cinephiles.