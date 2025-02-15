French Film Festival to begin in Kolkata on February 22

With the world premieres of Delocalises by Ali Bougheraba, La Delicatesse by David and Stephane Foenkinos, or Naseeruddin Shah’s tribute to late film maker Shyam Benegal through the screening of Manthan, the presence of Anasuya Sengupta, the first Indian to have won Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for The Shameless , Goutam Ghosh’s Abar Aranye and Raahgir, and Sudhir Mishra’s Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, the second edition of the French Film Festival is one that cannot be missed. Presented by Alliance Française du Bengale, Consulate General of France and Nandan, the festival will kick off from February 22 to March 1.
Nicolas Fascino, Director of Alliance Française du Bengale and Director of the French Film Festival Kolkata says, “Kolkata is a city that breathes cinema—a place where stories come to life, where filmmakers find inspiration, and where audiences embrace the magic of the big screen. The Second Edition of the French Film Festival Kolkata is a celebration of this love for cinema, bringing together the finest of French and Indian storytelling. Here, in the heart of this vibrant city, we honor those who create films and those who cherish them."
The Festival will be presenting six curated sections including Animation Films, Classics, Contemporary Cinema, David Foenkinos Retrospective, Call of the Mountains which is a tribute to Bhutanese films, India at Cannes and other insightful screenings. Panel discussions on topics like the Importance of Women in Global Cinema, role of artificial intelligence and prospects of Indo-French collaboration will add more insights to the Festival. On February 28, a special short film night will also be curated for the cinephiles.
Iconic personalities like actor-filmmaker Nandita Das, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, actor Huma Qureshi, filmmaker and writer David Foenkinos, actor Rituparna Sengupta, actor and model Richa Sharma, and actor –singer-director Anjan Dutt are expected to grace the occasion along with HE Thierry Mathou – Ambassador of France to India, Didier Talpain, Consul General of France in Kolkata and Nicolas.
What: French Film Festival
When: February 22 – March 1, 2025
Where: Nandan, Kolkata
Timings: 1:30 pm onwards
The French Film Festival is free and open to all