Kartik Aaryan reveals his rugged new look for Anurag Basu’s upcoming love saga

Following the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 last Diwali, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and rising star Sreeleela are set to captivate audiences with their sizzling chemistry in Anurag Basu’s upcoming directorial, this Diwali. The film is a deeply emotional, heart-wrenching love story that promises to explore themes of passion, longing and destiny.
The makers dropped the first look video earlier this evening and it has already caught eyeballs. The short video clip that Kartik shared on his socials reveals his rugged new look with a heavy beard and long hair against a concert backdrop featuring the character’s love interest—Sreeleela. His look adds to the intensity and passion of the character. From the first look it is anticipated that Kartik might be playing the role of a musician.
With the combination of Anurag’s cinematic excellence, and Pritam composing the music, the film is expected to be a visual and musical treat, winning hearts all over India.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)