Robert Pattinson reveals how his acting process ‘annoys everyone’ around him

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to going all-in for a role, but his dedication to method acting often leaves those around him scratching their heads. At the London premiere of Mickey 17 on February 13, the actor humorously admitted that his intense preparation tends to spill into his personal life, much to the frustration of his family and friends.

Speaking to a media house, Robert confessed, “I do a lot of wandering around, kind of practising stuff rather than preparing new characters, which annoys everyone around me.”

He added that his loved ones, baffled by his sudden shifts in demeanour, frequently ask, “Why do you speak like a taxi driver in a German accent?”

Despite his unconventional methods, Pattinson called Mickey 17 “one of the nicest, easiest shoots” he’s ever experienced, though he playfully acknowledged, “I think it was really complicated for everybody else. It’s easy for me.”