‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ teaser: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi star in a hilarious Varanasi love story

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi star in Bhool Chuk Maaf, whose teaser was unveiled on Tuesday, promising a fun-filled ride. The film is set to hit theatres on April 10.
Written and directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is set in Varanasi and captures the essence of small-town romance. The story follows Ranjan (played by Rajkummar), a hopeless romantic who lands a government job with the aim of marrying his love, Titli (portrayed by Wamiqa).
In a twist of fate, just before the wedding, a series of unexpected events upends Ranjan’s life, setting him on a journey of love, fate, and redemption that is as humorous as it is heartfelt. As shown in the trailer, the film creates a curious scenario where every morning feels like Haldi day, yet the big day never arrives. Whether this is merely Ranjan’s daydreaming or a narrative device suggesting time is somehow frozen remains to be seen.
Meanwhile, Rajkummar has been enjoying the success of his recent hits, including Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, where he shared the screen with Triptii Dimri, who is also experiencing a surge in popularity following Animal. Notably, the film Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Rajkummar along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon, was re-released in theatres on February 7.
Wamiqa, for her part, is busy with several projects currently in production. Similarly, Rajkummar is gearing up to present films like Maalik and Pushtaini, which promise a distinct departure from the tone and style of Bhool Chuk Maaf.
Both actors continue to explore diverse roles, ensuring that the dynamic spirit of Indian cinema remains as vibrant as ever.