‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ teaser: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi star in a hilarious Varanasi love story

Meanwhile, Rajkummar has been enjoying the success of his recent hits, including Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, where he shared the screen with Triptii Dimri, who is also experiencing a surge in popularity following Animal. Notably, the film Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Rajkummar along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon, was re-released in theatres on February 7.

Wamiqa, for her part, is busy with several projects currently in production. Similarly, Rajkummar is gearing up to present films like Maalik and Pushtaini, which promise a distinct departure from the tone and style of Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Both actors continue to explore diverse roles, ensuring that the dynamic spirit of Indian cinema remains as vibrant as ever.