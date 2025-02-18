NASCAR icon Jeff Gordon says that he is in talks with Tom Cruise for ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel

At Daytona, NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon revealed plans for a possible Days of Thunder sequel, stirring excitement among fans. Speaking at the race track, Jeff confirmed he’d spoken with Tom Cruise about the project. “I’ve absolutely talked to Tom about it because I want him to do the project. We want to be a part of it if it were to happen,” he said.
The idea, reported by a media organisation in November, follows discussions about a follow-up to Tom’s 1990 racing film—now a cult favourite despite its initial critical backlash. “Rubbin’, son, is racin’,” the immortal line from crew chief Harry Hogge remains a rallying cry among NASCAR fans.
Jeff, who now serves as vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports and recently celebrated a Daytona 500 victory with team owner Rick Hendrick and driver William Byron, reminisced about the film’s origins. He noted that while the character Cole Trickle was loosely inspired by the late Tim Richmond, the modern sequel could bring fresh perspectives with today’s technology.
“Hard to imagine how you pull that off today because they actually had race cars with cameras in the race, and the cameras were big. Cameras have gotten a lot smaller so maybe you could pull it off, but how do you do it and make it realistic and really authentic?” he remarked.
Jeff’s enthusiasm for future NASCAR projects was evident. “I am seeing just a lot more momentum in projects like coming through NASCAR and coming to Hendrick Motorsports and just more interest. So that’s good, right? It talks a lot about where the sport is at, where it’s heading,” he added.
Whether a blockbuster film sequel or a groundbreaking docuseries emerges, Jeff believes the spirit of NASCAR will soon return to the big screen, rekindling the magic of a classic era while capturing modern technological advances.