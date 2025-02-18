NASCAR icon Jeff Gordon says that he is in talks with Tom Cruise for ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel

Jeff, who now serves as vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports and recently celebrated a Daytona 500 victory with team owner Rick Hendrick and driver William Byron, reminisced about the film’s origins. He noted that while the character Cole Trickle was loosely inspired by the late Tim Richmond, the modern sequel could bring fresh perspectives with today’s technology.

“Hard to imagine how you pull that off today because they actually had race cars with cameras in the race, and the cameras were big. Cameras have gotten a lot smaller so maybe you could pull it off, but how do you do it and make it realistic and really authentic?” he remarked.