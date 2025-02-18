Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan command a tank in a BTS snap from ‘Border 2’ shoot in Jhansi

The much-anticipated war drama Border 2 is marching full steam ahead, with production in full swing. On Monday, the film’s makers treated fans to a striking behind-the-scenes (BTS) moment straight from the rugged landscapes of Jhansi, offering a glimpse of the action-packed spectacle to come.

The newly released image features lead actors Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in a commanding pose atop a military tank, exuding a battle-ready aura. Joining them in the frame are producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana, Binoy Gandhi, and director Anurag Singh, standing resolutely in front of the imposing war machine.