Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan command a tank in a BTS snap from ‘Border 2’ shoot in Jhansi

The much-anticipated war drama Border 2 is marching full steam ahead, with production in full swing. On Monday, the film’s makers treated fans to a striking behind-the-scenes (BTS) moment straight from the rugged landscapes of Jhansi, offering a glimpse of the action-packed spectacle to come.
The newly released image features lead actors Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in a commanding pose atop a military tank, exuding a battle-ready aura. Joining them in the frame are producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana, Binoy Gandhi, and director Anurag Singh, standing resolutely in front of the imposing war machine.
The makers captioned the post, “Action, legacy, and patriotism! #SunnyDeol on the sets of #Border2 in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi, alongside #VarunDhawan, Producer #BhushanKumar, #NidhiDutta, co-producer #ShivChanana, #BinoyGandhi, & director #AnuragSingh. January 23, 2026, gear up for a saga of valor and sacrifice.”
Set to be a grand cinematic tribute to wartime heroism, Border 2 is expected to chronicle the events of the Kargil War of 1999. While its predecessor, Border (1997), depicted the Battle of Longewala, the sequel will likely delve into India’s strategic military operations against enemy infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC).
The film boasts a star-studded lineup, including Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, alongside Deol and Dhawan. Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in collaboration with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta producing.
Fans can mark their calendars, as Border 2 is set to bring its high-octane action and patriotic fervour to the big screen on January 23, 2026.