Chinese movie ‘Nezha 2’ becomes world’s highest-grossing animated film

Nezha 2, a sequel to the 2019 hit Nezha, is based on the 16th-century Chinese novel The Investiture of the Gods. It tells the story of a heroic boy with magical powers who defends the fortress town of Chentangguan. Directed by Sichuan-born Yang Yu also known as Jiaozi the film propelled the 2025 Lunar New Year box office to record highs in China.

Released on 29 January 2025 Nezha 2 has continued its record-breaking run. It is the first film globally to achieve $1 billion from a single market China and is projected to be the first to reach $2 billion from a single market.

Beyond its animated film record Nezha 2 is the eighth highest-grossing film of all time worldwide and the only non-American film in the top 25 global earners. Produced on a budget of $80 million and written and directed by Jiaozi the film's success demonstrates the growing power of the Chinese film industry.