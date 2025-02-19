Shabana Azmi and Jyotika dive into the world of drugs in ‘Dabba Cartel’ trailer

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher, and produced by Excel Entertainment, Dabba Cartel is created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur and Akanksha Seda

The show, unfolding in the bustling suburbs of Thane, stars Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat.

In a statement, Shibani Akhtar shared, “With Dabba Cartel, we wanted to explore the extraordinary journey of ordinary household women, and how resilience, ambition, and survival instincts can push them into unimaginable circumstances. This is a story of friendship, betrayal, and power, set against the backdrop of a world they never imagined being a part of. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the thrill and heart of this series that we at Excel Entertainment have created with Netflix.”

Director Hitesh Bhatia added, “Directing Dabba Cartel has been an incredible experience. At its core, it’s a gripping crime drama, but what makes it special is the emotional depth and the dynamic characters who navigate a high-stakes world with courage and wit. The cast has delivered phenomenal performances, and I’m excited for viewers to dive into this rollercoaster of crime and survival on Netflix.”

Dabba Cartel is set to premiere on February 28 on Netflix.