Superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ to be released in Japan on February 21

After a record-breaking run in India, director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, is set to release in Japan on February 21.

The buzz surrounding the film's Japanese release is already building, with fans claiming that the film will be shown on a large scale, with more screens being added in several locations. Jailer, which had a massive impact at the Indian box office, earned a staggering INR 650 crores worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits in recent years.

Opening to rave reviews, Jailer had an explosive start, with the film’s overseas distributor reporting a massive INR 33 crores on its opening day alone — the highest-ever for Rajinikanth’s career.