Superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ to be released in Japan on February 21

After a record-breaking run in India, director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, is set to release in Japan on February 21.
The buzz surrounding the film's Japanese release is already building, with fans claiming that the film will be shown on a large scale, with more screens being added in several locations. Jailer, which had a massive impact at the Indian box office, earned a staggering INR 650 crores worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits in recent years.
Opening to rave reviews, Jailer had an explosive start, with the film’s overseas distributor reporting a massive INR 33 crores on its opening day alone — the highest-ever for Rajinikanth’s career.
Apart from Rajinikanth, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Bollywood’s Jackie Shroff, and Telugu actor Sunil. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon, and others. With music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan, Jailer left an indelible mark on the industry.
In celebration of the film’s success, the producers surprised Rajinikanth with a luxurious BMW X7 car and an undisclosed sum. In a show of gratitude, the production house also gifted the film’s director, Nelson Dilipkumar, and music director, Anirudh Ravichander, brand-new Porsche cars and cheques for an undisclosed amount.
The film’s success has led to the announcement of a sequel, Jailer 2, which will see the return of Anirudh as the composer and Nelson as the director.
A teaser for the sequel was recently released, featuring a humorous conversation between Nelson and Anirudh in Goa, where they discuss a storyline for Nelson’s next film. The lighthearted banter quickly shifts into intense action, with random characters being shot or stabbed as Rajinikanth’s character enters the scene, prepared to take down any remaining survivors. As the teaser concludes, Anirudh remarks, “This looks fearsome Nelsa! Let’s make this into a film!”