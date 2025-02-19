Vijay Deverakonda receives hero’s welcome in Visakhapatnam as ‘Kingdom’ shooting nears completion

In a thrilling update for cinema enthusiasts, Vijay Deverakonda has officially unveiled the title of his much-anticipated film, Kingdom. The announcement, which came with the release of a gripping teaser on February 12, has rapidly captured the attention of fans, becoming an instant favourite.
The teaser offers a tantalising glimpse into the film's intense storyline, set against a backdrop of war and betrayal. Deverakonda is seen in a powerful and rugged avatar, portraying a leader determined to rise from the shadows. The multilingual appeal of Kingdom is further amplified with voiceovers from notable actors: Jr NTR for the Telugu version, Suriya for Tamil, and Ranbir Kapoor for the Hindi version. This impressive collaboration has heightened excitement across diverse audiences.
Recently, Vijay was spotted in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) to complete a significant shooting schedule for Kingdom. His presence in the city sparked a massive fan frenzy, with crowds gathering in droves to catch a glimpse of the actor, highlighting his immense popularity and the buzz surrounding the film.
With its compelling narrative, star-studded cast, and a teaser that has already captured the public’s imagination, Kingdom is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 30, 2025. The film is poised to leave a lasting impact on audiences everywhere.