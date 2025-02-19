Vijay Deverakonda receives hero’s welcome in Visakhapatnam as ‘Kingdom’ shooting nears completion

Recently, Vijay was spotted in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) to complete a significant shooting schedule for Kingdom. His presence in the city sparked a massive fan frenzy, with crowds gathering in droves to catch a glimpse of the actor, highlighting his immense popularity and the buzz surrounding the film.

With its compelling narrative, star-studded cast, and a teaser that has already captured the public’s imagination, Kingdom is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 30, 2025. The film is poised to leave a lasting impact on audiences everywhere.