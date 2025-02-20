Rima Das’ ‘Village Rockstars 2’ premieres to a packed house at Berlinale 2025

Acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das’ Village Rockstars 2 had its much-anticipated European premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival 2025. The film, the only Indian feature in the prestigious Generation 14 Plus category, was met with enthusiastic applause at the packed Zoo Palast theatre.
Village Rockstars 2 gets global applause with Berlin premiere
Ahead of the screening, Bangkok-based sales company Diversion acquired worldwide sales rights for the film, setting the stage for its global distribution. “I’m overwhelmed by today’s premiere at Berlin,” Rima shared. “The love and energy from the audience were incredible. I’m also excited to collaborate with Diversion and look forward to bringing the film to Indian theatres soon.” A sequel to Village Rockstars — India’s official entry to the 2019 Academy Awards and winner of the National Award for Best Feature Film—the new film continues Das’ signature storytelling. The film follows a teenage girl in a remote village navigating life’s challenges while holding onto her musical dreams.
Before Berlinale, Village Rockstars 2 had its world premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival, where it won the coveted Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film. It later made its India premiere at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 in the South Asia Competition. Produced by Flying River Films in collaboration with Akanga Film Asia and Bad Rabbit Pictures, the film stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, and Junumoni Boro. Rima, a two-time National Award-winning filmmaker and Academy member, is known for her deeply rooted, realistic storytelling. With Village Rockstars 2 making waves on the international stage, the film is now set for a worldwide journey.