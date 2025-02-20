Rima Das’ ‘Village Rockstars 2’ premieres to a packed house at Berlinale 2025

Village Rockstars 2 gets global applause with Berlin premiere

Ahead of the screening, Bangkok-based sales company Diversion acquired worldwide sales rights for the film, setting the stage for its global distribution. “I’m overwhelmed by today’s premiere at Berlin,” Rima shared. “The love and energy from the audience were incredible. I’m also excited to collaborate with Diversion and look forward to bringing the film to Indian theatres soon.” A sequel to Village Rockstars — India’s official entry to the 2019 Academy Awards and winner of the National Award for Best Feature Film—the new film continues Das’ signature storytelling. The film follows a teenage girl in a remote village navigating life’s challenges while holding onto her musical dreams.