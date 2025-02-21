Keerthy Suresh is all praise for Dhanush’s ‘Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam’

Keerthy Suresh has praised Dhanush for his latest directorial Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), calling it a fresh and light film that showcases his Midas touch. Just hours before the film's release, Keerthy shared her thoughts on X, expressing admiration for the film's charm and Dhanush's ability to create something unique.

She wrote, "Just watched #NEEK! What a fresh and light film! Once again, @dhanushkaraja sir, you’ve created something new with your Midas touch. It was so lovely to watch all these actors on screen!"