Keerthy Suresh is all praise for Dhanush’s ‘Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam’

Keerthy Suresh has praised Dhanush for his latest directorial Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), calling it a fresh and light film that showcases his Midas touch. Just hours before the film's release, Keerthy shared her thoughts on X, expressing admiration for the film's charm and Dhanush's ability to create something unique.
She wrote, "Just watched #NEEK! What a fresh and light film! Once again, @dhanushkaraja sir, you’ve created something new with your Midas touch. It was so lovely to watch all these actors on screen!"
Keerthy also took the opportunity to compliment the cast, especially lead actor Pavish, saying, "#Pavish, you remind me of Dhanush sir with your smile, actions, and even your voice! What a fantastic debut!" She also praised Matthew Thomass for his memorable character, Anikha Surendran for her cuteness, Rabiya Khatoon for being lovely, and Priya Prakash Varrier for her ever-beautiful presence. She also highlighted Priyanka Arul Mohan's adorable cameo and R-Squared Rams for his impressive dance moves.
Keerthy concluded by sending her love to the entire NEEK team and congratulating them on their success.
Keerthy is not the only one to compliment Dhanush for the film. Earlier, actor S J Suryah and director Mari Selvaraj had also lauded Dhanush's work on NEEK.
The film features actors Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan. Produced by Dhanush's parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja under Wunderbar Films, NEEK features music by G V Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Leon Britto, and editing by G K Prasanna. Priya Prakash Varrier makes her Tamil debut in the film, while Priyanka Arul Mohan appears in a special cameo in the song Golden Sparrow.