Mother India, Amar Akbar Anthony, Devdas & more: Iconic Indian films to screen at the Academy Museum

For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles will unveil an extraordinary cinematic experience with Emotion in Colour: A Kaleidoscope of Indian Cinema, a mesmerising exhibition of 12 iconic Indian films, running from March 7 to April 19, 2025. This trailblazing series promises to captivate audiences, offering a rare glimpse into the breathtaking spectrum of Indian cinema through the prism of color and emotion.
The series spans decades of cinematic history, taking viewers on a dazzling journey across regions, languages, and genres, highlighting the rich diversity of Indian film. From the sweeping grandeur of period dramas to the fearless feminist voices emerging during colonial rule, the collection reveals the layered complexity of a nation’s evolving identity. Whether through poignant political narratives, the carefree exuberance of romance, or the introspective works of Parallel and experimental cinema, these films collectively capture the heart of a nation in flux—ever bold, ever beautiful.
Among the featured masterpieces are beloved classics such as Mother India, Manthan, Amar Akbar Anthony, Ishanou, Kummatty, Mirch Masala, Devdas, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Jodhaa Akbar, Kanchanjangha, Maya Darpan, and Iruvar. Each film offers a distinct view into the profound and often poetic relationship between colour, culture, and cinematic artistry in India.
Curated with passion and expertise by the acclaimed filmmaker and preservationist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, this collection celebrates the vibrant soul of Indian cinema. As the founding director of the Film Heritage Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to preserving India’s cinematic legacy, Shivendra brings a profound understanding of the evolution of film to this unique series. His vision explores how colour has become not only a visual tool but a transformative force in storytelling, elevating Indian cinema to unparalleled emotional heights.
Shivendra Singh Dungarpur eloquently expresses, “In India, colour is deeply woven into the very fabric of our culture and creativity. This is vividly reflected in our films. When the Academy Museum invited me to curate this program, I saw a unique opportunity to introduce the rich diversity and vibrancy of Indian cinema to an audience largely unfamiliar with it. India is home to five major film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali—that together produce over 2,000 films annually, alongside countless others in regional languages and dialects. These 12 films are not just a celebration of cinematic brilliance; they are a living tapestry of language, culture, and colour, offering Los Angeles a rare opportunity to experience the boundless kaleidoscope of Indian cinema.”
This groundbreaking showcase is a monumental tribute to the artistry and heritage of Indian filmmaking. It invites viewers to explore the dazzling beauty, rich vibrancy, and cultural depth that make Indian cinema a living, breathing work of art—one that continues to enchant and inspire the world.
THE FILM SCREENINGS
Saturday, March 7 – Mother India (Hindi / 1957) – directed by Mehboob Khan
Monday, March 10 – Manthan (Hindi / 1976) – directed by Shyam Benegal
Monday, March 10 – Amar Akbar Anthony (Hindi / 1977) – directed by Manmohan Desai
Tuesday, March 11 – Ishanou (Manipuri./ 1990) – directed by Aribam Syam Sharma
Friday, March 14 – Kummatty (Malayalam / 1979) – directed by Aravindan Govindan
Tuesday, March 18 – Mirch Masala (Hindi / 1987) – directed by Ketan Mehta
Saturday, March 22 – Devdas (Hindi / 2002) – directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sunday, March 20 – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Hindi / 1995) – directed by Aditya Chopra
Monday, March 31 – Jodhaa Akbar (Hindi / 2008) – directed by Ashutosh Gowariker
Saturday, April 5 – Kanchanjangha (Bengali /1962) – directed by Satyajit Ray
Tuesday, April 8 – Maya Darpan (Hindi / 1972) – directed by Kumar Shahani
Sunday, April 19 – Iruvar (Tamil / 1997) – directed by Mani Ratnam