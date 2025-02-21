Mother India, Amar Akbar Anthony, Devdas & more: Iconic Indian films to screen at the Academy Museum

For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles will unveil an extraordinary cinematic experience with Emotion in Colour: A Kaleidoscope of Indian Cinema, a mesmerising exhibition of 12 iconic Indian films, running from March 7 to April 19, 2025. This trailblazing series promises to captivate audiences, offering a rare glimpse into the breathtaking spectrum of Indian cinema through the prism of color and emotion.

The series spans decades of cinematic history, taking viewers on a dazzling journey across regions, languages, and genres, highlighting the rich diversity of Indian film. From the sweeping grandeur of period dramas to the fearless feminist voices emerging during colonial rule, the collection reveals the layered complexity of a nation’s evolving identity. Whether through poignant political narratives, the carefree exuberance of romance, or the introspective works of Parallel and experimental cinema, these films collectively capture the heart of a nation in flux—ever bold, ever beautiful.