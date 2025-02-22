Actor Anindya Sengupta gets candid about playing the lead in his next film
Actor Anindya Sengupta’s upcoming movie not only has an interesting title – Karon Greece Amader Desh Noye Athoba Blue-Black o Transparent White but closely follows the trajectory of an independent filmmaker out in the world to make a mark for himself. He shares his experience of working in director Sudipta Laha’s debut directorial feature and about his unique role.
Excerpts:
What is the take on the unique name of the movie?
Confusion on the part of the director in selecting one specific title for it! The funny part of the story is I also asked Sudipta (director) the same question. In fact both Karon Greece Amader Desh Noye and Blue-Black o Transparent White are individually relevant titles to the film. So the initial plan was by the end of the shoot he would decide to go with either one. But by the time he completed the film, he said that he could not give up either of them and went ahead with both.
Tell us about your character.
My character is also called Sudipto who is a struggling filmmaker and is just beginning his career. He is making a film and its process is what takes the narrative forward. During his journey he is coming across characters played by Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, Tnusree Chakraborty, Gourab Chatterjee and others who significantly contribute to his phases and various realisations and helps the narrative progress naturally. This film is more about the philosophy among the interaction of these characters rather than having a set crisis, prologue or epilogue, or following the regular storytelling patterns of cinema.
How did you get into the skin of your character?
Normally I would like to say I don’t intellectualise the process but for this film specifically I kind of had to intellectualise it a bit more than what is required in Bangla films as we don’t normally have that preparation time as other language film industries have.
But I kind of worked off Sudipta himself. He is also an emerging filmmaker and this is his first film to be released on the big screen. After I was on board I had many sittings with him. I tried to observe him and his psychological insecurities and complexes because I think there is a lot of Sudipta in my character.
What would be the message of the movie?
The first part of the title is a reference to the Socratic paradox and it’s about philosophy. There is no right or wrong in that. And the second part is about an anti-colour theory. Otherwise, the film is about philosophy minus the preaching. There’s no message as such. But if you enjoy the nuances of philosophy then you would like this film.
Karon Greece Amader Desh Noye Athoba Blue-Black o Transparent White releases in theatres today