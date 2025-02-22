Actor Anindya Sengupta gets candid about playing the lead in his next film

A

Normally I would like to say I don’t intellectualise the process but for this film specifically I kind of had to intellectualise it a bit more than what is required in Bangla films as we don’t normally have that preparation time as other language film industries have.

But I kind of worked off Sudipta himself. He is also an emerging filmmaker and this is his first film to be released on the big screen. After I was on board I had many sittings with him. I tried to observe him and his psychological insecurities and complexes because I think there is a lot of Sudipta in my character.