Actor Tnusree Chakraborty portrays Mona in her next release

Actor Tnusree Chakraborty opens up on her movie Karon Greece Amader Desh Noye Athoba Blue-Black o Transparent White directed by Sudipta Laha which hits the theatres today. Complete with philosophical nuances, she talks about her unique character and the process of the film.
Excerpts:
Tell us about your character
My character’s name is Mona who is Sudipto’s (Anindya Sengupta) elder sister. Mona is eccentric, emotional, a straight talker, or blunt at times. There is no reason or justification for her actions. The character has been drawn from the director’s real sister whom he has always observed to be so. Also, you can’t judge her character or her actions.
How is it unique from other characters you have played?
It is very unique from other characters that I have played in other films because the film itself is inspired by real-life characters and real-life circumstances. That is why naturally the director has not judged the actions of the characters. Also, the treatment of the film is very unique with long single shots without any cuts. The characters don’t have any make-up. This has not happened in other characters I have played so far. That is why it is very unique to me.
The movie has a very interesting name - Karon Greece amader Desh Na Athoba Blue-Black o Transparent White. What is your take on it?
There are two reasons behind the long and unique name of the movie. First, is because there is a Greek Philosophy behind the name of the movie. Second, painting plays a significant role in the narrative. These apart, one has to watch the film to understand it better.
Despite challenges, independent cinema is gaining momentum. How best can we channelise independent cinema to the audience?
The only way to channelise independent cinema is to pick the best scripts. We must support an independent filmmaker who is trying to make a good film and push the film to the various Film Festivals. Also, it is important to make sure that these films are released at the correct time. These are the ways in which we can support independent cinema in a big way.
