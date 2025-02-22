Tamannaah Bhatia shines in ‘Odela 2’ teaser, released in style at Maha Kumbh

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to return to the big screen with Odela 2, and the film’s teaser launch at the Maha Kumbh has already created a buzz. Following the recent reveal of the film’s poster, the teaser was unveiled in a grand fashion at the religious gathering on Saturday, setting the stage for what promises to be an intense thriller.

The teaser immediately grabs attention, showcasing Tamannaah in a powerful and confident avatar. The film, directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi Teamworks, delves into the timeless battle between good and evil, with Tamannaah at its central role.

While anticipation for Odela 2 builds, Tamannaah has already dominated the music scene this year with her special appearance in Stree 2’s song Aaj Ki Raat. The track became one of 2024’s biggest chartbusters, earning widespread praise for its energy and choreography.