Aamir Khan reflects on ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failure, says, ‘When my films fail, I go into a sort of depression’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently spoke about the disappointing box office performance of his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the American classic Forrest Gump. At an event, the actor looked back on the emotional effects of the film's failure and what he has learned from the experience.

Aamir Khan, who is particularly committed to each project, confessed that the underwhelming reaction to the film was hard to take. “When my films don't succeed, I am sad,” he revealed. “Filmmaking is tough, and sometimes things don’t go as planned. In Laal Singh Chaddha, my performance was a bit too high, and it didn’t work as well as Tom Hanks’ version.”