Adarsh Gourav shares his excitement about making a theatrical comeback after 8 years

Talented actor Adarsh Gourav is making a theatrical comeback after eight long years with the movie Superboys of Malegaon and he cannot hold back his excitement. After treating his fans and audiences to some major compelling performances over the years, he is set to return on screen through this Reema Kagti directorial and Zoya Akhtar and Excel Entertainment production. The film itself is scheduled for a release on February 28.
Adarsh Gourav returns to the silver screen on February 28 with Reema Kagti’s ‘Superboys of Malegaon’
The actor was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Ananya Pandey which was released on the streaming platform Netflix and won the hearts of millions across the globe. He expresses his happiness of returning to the halls after his last movie Rukh was released in 2017. While he starred along with Manoj Bajpayee in Rukh; in Superboys of Malegaon, he steps into the shoes of Nasir Shaikh, a real-life film-maker from Malegaon who creates spoofs of Bollywood and Hollywood films. He also has Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora and other as his co-actors.
Talking about it Aadarsh Gourav mentions, “It feels great to have a theatrical release after eight years. The big screen has a magic of its own, and I’m thrilled that Superboys of Malegaon will bring me back to cinemas.”
He elaborates about what attracted him to the narration, “When I first heard the story and learned about Nasir Shaikh’s journey, I was instantly drawn to it. Malegaon’s film industry has a unique charm, driven purely by passion, and stepping into this world as Nasir has been one of the most exhilarating experiences of my career. Superboys of Malegaon isn’t just a film; it’s a celebration of cinema made with heart and humour. I can’t wait for the audience to experience it in theatres on February 28, 2025."
He also recounts, “Between 2017 and now, I have been fortunate to work on some incredible projects—whether it was The White Tiger, Extrapolations, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, or web series like Guns & Gulaabs, Leila. However, all of them found their audience through OTT platforms or digital platforms. While I absolutely love the reach of digital platforms, there’s something about watching a story unfold on the big screen, hearing the audience react together, and feeling that collective energy that makes it so special”.