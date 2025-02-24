Adarsh Gourav shares his excitement about making a theatrical comeback after 8 years

Talking about it Aadarsh Gourav mentions, “It feels great to have a theatrical release after eight years. The big screen has a magic of its own, and I’m thrilled that Superboys of Malegaon will bring me back to cinemas.”

He elaborates about what attracted him to the narration, “When I first heard the story and learned about Nasir Shaikh’s journey, I was instantly drawn to it. Malegaon’s film industry has a unique charm, driven purely by passion, and stepping into this world as Nasir has been one of the most exhilarating experiences of my career. Superboys of Malegaon isn’t just a film; it’s a celebration of cinema made with heart and humour. I can’t wait for the audience to experience it in theatres on February 28, 2025."