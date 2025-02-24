Did you know ‘Game of Thrones’ stars Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn never shared scenes? Here's why

Jerome Flynn and Lena Headey allegedly dated after meeting during the filming of Soldier Soldier in 1999, though the romance was never confirmed. The tabloid alleged that the actors "had not worked together because of a bad breakup," referencing a "turbulent relationship" and "genuine hate." Jerome Flynn later refuted these assertions as unfounded.

Jerome Flynn bats down the feud rumours

At a 2019 Con of Thrones appearance, Flynn addressed the rumours directly. "We were literally in the same scene as each other, and the last time I spoke with Lena, we were having a conversation, so don't believe everything that you read, and like I said, [the media] gets very desperate for news," he said. He went on to compliment Headey, referring to her as "a great person and a great actress."