Did you know ‘Game of Thrones’ stars Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn never shared scenes? Here's why

For years, there have been rumours circulating about a feud between Game of Thrones co-stars Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and Jerome Flynn (Bronn), fuelled by their limited on-screen time together. The two were reportedly dating each other for some time. But in an interview, a few years back, Jerome Flynn put the rumour to rest, claiming their working relationship is friendly. Let's delve into what it was all about.
How did the rumour begin?
The rumours probably originated from the actors' individual storylines and a 2019 report, stating a "bad break-up" in the early 2000s caused friction on set.
Jerome Flynn and Lena Headey allegedly dated after meeting during the filming of Soldier Soldier in 1999, though the romance was never confirmed. The tabloid alleged that the actors "had not worked together because of a bad breakup," referencing a "turbulent relationship" and "genuine hate." Jerome Flynn later refuted these assertions as unfounded.
Jerome Flynn bats down the feud rumours
At a 2019 Con of Thrones appearance, Flynn addressed the rumours directly. "We were literally in the same scene as each other, and the last time I spoke with Lena, we were having a conversation, so don't believe everything that you read, and like I said, [the media] gets very desperate for news," he said. He went on to compliment Headey, referring to her as "a great person and a great actress."
Independent storylines: An explanation for the absence of mutual scenes in ‘Games of Thrones’
The absence of mutual scenes between Cersei and Bronn was due to the different storylines of their characters. Bronn, a sellsword who is loyal to Tyrion Lannister, Cersei's hated younger brother, works in a different realm than Cersei, who is mostly based in King's Landing. Their paths did not cross naturally often in the story.
Jerome Flynn to star in Mohanlal starrer ‘L2: Empuraan’
Jerome Flynn's career goes beyond Game of Thrones. He is to feature in Mohanlal's new film, L2: Empuraan, as Boris Oliver. The film is the second instalment in a planned trilogy, following the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, also directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film also stars Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and Saikumar and is set to be released on March 27.