Shankar moved to tears by the last 20 minutes of ‘Dragon’, praises the director and cast

Game Changer director Shankar recently took to social media to express his admiration for the recently released film Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role. The director shared that the last 20 minutes of the movie moved him to tears.

Shankar calls Dragon ‘a beautiful movie’, praises cast and crew

In a heartfelt post on X, Shankar praised the film's storytelling, writing, and performances. He expressed, “#DRAGON A beautiful movie. Excellent writing—hats off to @Dir_Ashwath. All characters have a beautiful and complete journey. @pradeeponelife showed us again that he’s a terrific entertainer and proved that he is a strong, soulful performer as well. @DirectorMysskin, @anupamahere, and George Maryan delivered performances that stay in your heart.”

Shankar also highlighted the strong performances of the film’s Gen-Z and millennial characters, stating, “The last twenty minutes moved me to tears. In a world with an increasing number of cheats, it’s a much-needed message! Congrats to @Ags_production and the whole team!”

Both director Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan responded to Shankar’s post with heartfelt gratitude. Pradeep shared, “Sir, I never dreamt of receiving such comments. For a boy who grew up watching your films and admired you, having you, my most favourite director, speak about me is like an unbelievable dream. I can’t express my feelings in words. Thank you so much, sir. I love you.”