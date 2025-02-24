Shankar moved to tears by the last 20 minutes of ‘Dragon’, praises the director and cast

Game Changer director Shankar recently took to social media to express his admiration for the recently released film Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role. The director shared that the last 20 minutes of the movie moved him to tears.
Shankar calls Dragon ‘a beautiful movie’, praises cast and crew
In a heartfelt post on X, Shankar praised the film's storytelling, writing, and performances. He expressed, “#DRAGON A beautiful movie. Excellent writing—hats off to @Dir_Ashwath. All characters have a beautiful and complete journey. @pradeeponelife showed us again that he’s a terrific entertainer and proved that he is a strong, soulful performer as well. @DirectorMysskin, @anupamahere, and George Maryan delivered performances that stay in your heart.”
Shankar also highlighted the strong performances of the film’s Gen-Z and millennial characters, stating, “The last twenty minutes moved me to tears. In a world with an increasing number of cheats, it’s a much-needed message! Congrats to @Ags_production and the whole team!”
Both director Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan responded to Shankar’s post with heartfelt gratitude. Pradeep shared, “Sir, I never dreamt of receiving such comments. For a boy who grew up watching your films and admired you, having you, my most favourite director, speak about me is like an unbelievable dream. I can’t express my feelings in words. Thank you so much, sir. I love you.”
Ashwath Marimuthu, deeply moved, responded, “This is my dragon moment, sir! Thank you, I have tears as I type this! You have inspired every single soul to dream big! My heart is full as I recollect how many times I would have watched your films and analysed the beats in them! My God! I dreamt of this moment, and it happened like a miracle. One day, I would love to meet you, sir, and I believe it will happen!”
Dragon, which has received positive reviews, was already a success before its theatrical release, having recovered its investment through non-theatrical rights.
Produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh, the film features music by Leon James, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. Stunt choreography is by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The film’s story was jointly created by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan, with Ashwath Marimuthu handling the screenplay and dialogues.
The film is co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan, with costumes by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.