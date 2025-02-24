Mohanlal introduces Andrea Tivadar as Michele Menuhin in ‘L2: Empuraan’

She said, “Hi, this is Andrea Tivadar and I play Michelle Menuhin in Lucifer 2: Empuraan. I work as an SAS operative, working for the MI6 and going after Khureshi Ab'ram. My mission turns personal and the quest turns larger than life in the sense that the stakes are really really high.”

Thanking Prithviraj, she said, “It's been so exciting to be on set for this. I am so grateful to our director Prithviraj Sukumaran. His determination, leadership skills and ability to communicate his vision at all times really inspired me and gave me a lot of confidence. Especially because the set in India is probably the largest set I've ever been on. And it was both exhilarating and I have to admit, nerve wracking at times. It's just the proportion and dimension of it all. Last but not least, I am so grateful and so proud that I got to work with the legendary Mohanlal.”