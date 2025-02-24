Nani ditches his boy-next-door image for a raw, intense avatar in ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’ teaser

Nani, known for his boy-next-door charm, has revealed a shockingly different avatar in the teaser of HIT: The 3rd Case. Released on his birthday, the teaser reveals a raw, violent, and intense Nani, hinting at a high-octane action thriller.

Nani’s violent transformation in ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’

In the film, Nani takes on the role of Arjun Sarkaar, a hot-headed cop, with conviction. The teaser's gritty, action-oriented sequences and Nani's dialogue set the tone for the character's intensity, a big change from his earlier performances. He effortlessly gets into the skin of an angry and violent cop, making an indelible mark.