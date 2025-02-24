Nani ditches his boy-next-door image for a raw, intense avatar in ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’ teaser

Nani, known for his boy-next-door charm, has revealed a shockingly different avatar in the teaser of HIT: The 3rd Case. Released on his birthday, the teaser reveals a raw, violent, and intense Nani, hinting at a high-octane action thriller.
Nani’s violent transformation in ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’
In the film, Nani takes on the role of Arjun Sarkaar, a hot-headed cop, with conviction. The teaser's gritty, action-oriented sequences and Nani's dialogue set the tone for the character's intensity, a big change from his earlier performances. He effortlessly gets into the skin of an angry and violent cop, making an indelible mark.
Violence takes centre stage
Unlike the past HIT instalments, which rested on investigative suspense, HIT 3 focuses more on Nani's violent avatar. A turning point dialogue in the teaser proves Arjun Sarkaar's nature of violence, with his lathi doing most of the speaking. The movie is about a series of murders, and it challenges the police to catch the killer. Since clues are rare, Sarkaar comes in to crack the case, and there is promise of an exciting storyline.
A star-studded cast
Srinidhi Shetty plays the lead female role in this much-awaited thriller. Sanu John Varghese's camera work and Mickey J Meyer's music score nicely complement the film's gritty feel, adding to the overall impact of the teaser. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 is scheduled to release on May 1.