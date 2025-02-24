Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan’s ‘Parasakthi’ team heads to Sri Lanka for next schedule

Parasakthi has sparked significant interest among fans and film enthusiasts. Set in the 1960s Madras, the period film also stars Atharvaa and Sreeleela. The teaser suggests the story unfolds in Pachaiyappa’s College in Madras, where Sivakarthikeyan’s character is seen searching for something while leading students in a violent protest against an oppressive system. A striking moment in the teaser shows the order ‘Students - do not touch’ being altered to ‘Do not touch students,’ hinting at the rebellion theme.

The teaser also introduces Ravi Mohan’s character, who is determined to kill Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

Parasakthi, previously referred to as #SK25 (Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film), boasts music by GV Prakash and cinematography by the renowned Ravi K Chandran. The film's stunts are choreographed by Supreme Sundar.