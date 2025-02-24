Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan’s ‘Parasakthi’ team heads to Sri Lanka for next schedule

The team of director Sudha Kongara’s period film, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, has wrapped up its first schedule in Madurai. Actor Ravi Mohan (formerly known as Jayam Ravi), who portrays the antagonist in the film, has revealed that the next schedule of the movie will take place in Sri Lanka. Speaking to reporters after the launch of a restaurant, the Kadhalikka Neramillai actor shared that the first schedule has concluded successfully, and the film is shaping up beautifully. He mentioned that the team has formed a strong bond, and they are set to leave for Sri Lanka for the next phase of filming soon.
On Sunday, Sudha Kongara took to social media to announce that the first schedule of Parasakthi had wrapped up in Madurai. She posted pictures of her cast and crew at the famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple and wrote, “Meenakshi, mayil, malli and schedule wrap in one of my most favourite places on this planet... Madurai #shootdiaries (sic).”
Parasakthi has sparked significant interest among fans and film enthusiasts. Set in the 1960s Madras, the period film also stars Atharvaa and Sreeleela. The teaser suggests the story unfolds in Pachaiyappa’s College in Madras, where Sivakarthikeyan’s character is seen searching for something while leading students in a violent protest against an oppressive system. A striking moment in the teaser shows the order ‘Students - do not touch’ being altered to ‘Do not touch students,’ hinting at the rebellion theme.
The teaser also introduces Ravi Mohan’s character, who is determined to kill Sivakarthikeyan’s character.
Parasakthi, previously referred to as #SK25 (Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film), boasts music by GV Prakash and cinematography by the renowned Ravi K Chandran. The film's stunts are choreographed by Supreme Sundar.