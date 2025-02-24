Wim Wenders: Country roads took him home

On the road

Wenders’ road movies, his getaways, ironically repaired his soul and restored him to Germany. In a revelation that brought the house down, the director talked of how his American studio and Harry Dean Stanton, his lead actor in Paris Texas, tried to convince him to get him and Nastassja Kinski, who was playing his wife, back together as a family or at least let Stanton's car make “ a U-turn on the highway”, to suggest its possibility at the end…. Wings of Desire (1987), also shown in Delhi, marked Wenders’ “homecoming”, and was his first German film after eight years in the US. The main characters are guardian angels in trench coats who listen to the thoughts of mortals and attempt to comfort them.

Wenders said he did not make too fine a distinction in his technique while shooting documentaries and features. For instance, the director sees The Buena Vista Social Club (1999), his Oscar-nominated film on forgotten artistes of Cuban music, as a fairytale. If you come to it thinking you will get a thumbs up or a thumbs down on Fidel’s Cuba or Communism, you may be disappointed.

“These were old people who loved their country and decided to stay. They asked me specifically not to make them say anything about Cuba but that they would be glad to tell him about their lives,” said Wenders. “By the end of it, they were playing in New York’s Carnegie Hall as if they were Beatles. Ibrahim Ferrer, the singer, took me to his home, showed me his refrigerator, and then took me down the street that had every home gifted a refrigerator bought by him…. I had recorded a fairytale…. I don’t think it lacked anything.”

Wenders said he loved every bit of fiction in the making of documentaries. “Reality, too, needs a good dose of fiction,” and he learnt it all the hard way, he said. “The core of it is that a story should not impose itself on the characters. Characters should live their lives and the story should come out of that. But you must have some idea the night before you film.” In other words, you can’t just take a boat and an actor to the river and expect things to start happening.