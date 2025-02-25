‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ returns to cinemas: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor’s film gets a grand re-release

Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic romantic film Dil To Pagal Hai is set to make a grand return to cinemas, offering Bollywood fans the perfect way to wrap up the month of romance. The re-release, scheduled for February 28, will bring back the magic of this classic, which also stars Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor. Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai remains one of the most beloved films in Hindi cinema, known for its soul-stirring music, captivating dance sequences, and unforgettable dialogues.

The timeless appeal of Dil To Pagal Hai: A romantic classic for the ages

The film, which won three prestigious National Film Awards at the 45th National Film Awards, was recognised for its popularity, with Dil To Pagal Hai receiving the award for Best Popular Film. Karisma Kapoor’s stellar portrayal of Nisha earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The story follows a love triangle between two dancers, played by Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, who become entangled with their choreographer, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, within a musical troupe. The film’s timeless soundtrack, composed by Uttam Singh and with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, continues to be cherished by audiences even years after its original release.